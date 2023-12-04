From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Virtual Teach-In on Palestine for South Asians
Thursday, December 07, 2023
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Teach-In
Angela
Zoom
Join us Thursday, December 7 from 6pm-7:30 pm PT on a Teach-In on Palestine for South Asians. Learn about what's happening about the historical and current connections between South Asia and Palestine, and learn about ways to meaningfully engage today. This is open to all progressive South Asians. Share with your friends and family!
Register here: https://bit.ly/SA4Pal
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0S5Y-NLgCs/?i...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 4, 2023 11:40AM
