From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine Through a Social Justice Lens: Follow-Up
Date:
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Time:
5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
We will provide a brief recap of the Palestine Through a Social Justice Lens presentation, offer updates of current events, and then spend the rest of the time engaging in discussion through the question & answer function.
For more information: https://lrccd.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 4, 2023 9:18AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network