SJSU SJP Palestine Teach-In
Date:
Monday, December 04, 2023
Time:
3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
San Jose State University (Student Union, Meeting Room 1)
San Jose, CA
Come join us Monday, December 4th from 3:30-6:30 pm at this teach-in to further educated yourself on Palestine, and everything going on there now. This event is open to anyone, and while this is an in person event, we will also be live-streaming it so RSVP now! It will be an event with amazing knowledgeable speakers from all different backgrounds, see you all there!🇵🇸. Link to RSVP in our bio (@sjsusjp on Instagram): https://linktr.ee/sjsusjp
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/sjsusjp/
