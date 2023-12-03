From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Stop Guantanamo Torture Now!
Date:
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Wexit
Location Details:
THE JAMES R. BROWNING COURTHOUSE
Ninth Circuit Federal Court of Appeals
95 7th Street, San Francisco
Ninth Circuit Federal Court of Appeals
95 7th Street, San Francisco
Event co-sponsored by Amnesty International and World Can't Wait
The military prison at Guantánamo Bay represents grave violations of human rights by the U.S. government. As it enters its 21st year of existence as a center for indefinite detention, it continues to hold 30 Muslim men, most without charge. Many, like Toffiq al-Bihani, were tortured by the U.S. government. Seventeen of the detainees, including al-Bihani, have been cleared for transfer to other countries yet remain behind bars.
A December 2003 opinion by Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Stephen Reinhardt granted Guantanamo Bay detainees judicial review. The 2008 Supreme Court Boumediene v. Bush case confirmed that the prisoners held at Guantánamo had constitutionally guaranteed habeas corpus rights. The US Supreme Court has refused, ever since, to hear Guantanamo prisoner appeals.
December 6, 2023 marks 8,000 unforgivably long days of illegitimate incarceration. Call for the prison’s closure via first-Wednesdays-of-the-month global vigils and the Close Guantánamo Photo Campaign, https://www.andyworthington.co.uk/2023/11/03/photos-and-report-the-coordinated-global-vigils-for-the-closure-of-guantanamo-on-november-1-2023/.
The military prison at Guantánamo Bay represents grave violations of human rights by the U.S. government. As it enters its 21st year of existence as a center for indefinite detention, it continues to hold 30 Muslim men, most without charge. Many, like Toffiq al-Bihani, were tortured by the U.S. government. Seventeen of the detainees, including al-Bihani, have been cleared for transfer to other countries yet remain behind bars.
A December 2003 opinion by Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Stephen Reinhardt granted Guantanamo Bay detainees judicial review. The 2008 Supreme Court Boumediene v. Bush case confirmed that the prisoners held at Guantánamo had constitutionally guaranteed habeas corpus rights. The US Supreme Court has refused, ever since, to hear Guantanamo prisoner appeals.
December 6, 2023 marks 8,000 unforgivably long days of illegitimate incarceration. Call for the prison’s closure via first-Wednesdays-of-the-month global vigils and the Close Guantánamo Photo Campaign, https://www.andyworthington.co.uk/2023/11/03/photos-and-report-the-coordinated-global-vigils-for-the-closure-of-guantanamo-on-november-1-2023/.
For more information: https://www.amnestyusa.org/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Dec 3, 2023 10:21PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network