Event co-sponsored by Amnesty International and World Can't WaitThe military prison at Guantánamo Bay represents grave violations of human rights by the U.S. government. As it enters its 21st year of existence as a center for indefinite detention, it continues to hold 30 Muslim men, most without charge. Many, like Toffiq al-Bihani, were tortured by the U.S. government. Seventeen of the detainees, including al-Bihani, have been cleared for transfer to other countries yet remain behind bars.A December 2003 opinion by Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Stephen Reinhardt granted Guantanamo Bay detainees judicial review. The 2008 Supreme Court Boumediene v. Bush case confirmed that the prisoners held at Guantánamo had constitutionally guaranteed habeas corpus rights. The US Supreme Court has refused, ever since, to hear Guantanamo prisoner appeals.December 6, 2023 marks 8,000 unforgivably long days of illegitimate incarceration. Call for the prison’s closure via first-Wednesdays-of-the-month global vigils and the Close Guantánamo Photo Campaign, https://www.andyworthington.co.uk/2023/11/03/photos-and-report-the-coordinated-global-vigils-for-the-closure-of-guantanamo-on-november-1-2023/