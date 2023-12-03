Anti-War Organizer Training

Thursday, December 07, 2023

3:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Class/Workshop

Angela

Zoom (Registration link is below)

Coalitions are at the heart of multi-racial, cross-class, and multi-issue organizing. Coalitions are great for building long-term people power and make for powerful campaigns. In this workshop we'll cover some basic tips and tricks for how to convene and show up in coalition spaces and how to start coalition campaigns.



This is part of an ongoing series of free, open to the public workshops on anti-war organizing skills. If you'd like to become an organizer for peace with CODEPINK, join us.



