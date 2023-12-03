From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
The Palestine-Israel Conflict: Issues Behind the Violence
Date:
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Arab-American Cultural Center
Location Details:
Arab-American Cultural Center
3962 Twilight Drive, Building 2 (Houge Park)
San Jose California 95124
3962 Twilight Drive, Building 2 (Houge Park)
San Jose California 95124
A Community Discussion
The events since October 7 have focused popular attention across the globe on the horrific violence and resulting humanitarian catastrophe. But the larger context of these events has been ignored or distorted.
This community discussion -- co-sponsored by the Arab-American Cultural Center-Silicon Valley and Human Agenda -- will review that context. We will also consider some of the impacts of this unprecedented flare-up of violence on the people of Palestine-Israel, as well as on our local communities.
Presenters:
Sharat G. Lin, Ph.D. -- Political economist and Middle East expert
who has been to Gaza and the West Bank on multiple occasions. Board Member of Human Agenda, the San José Peace & Justice Center, and the Initiative for Equality.
Salem Ajluni, Ph.D.
Economist, former UN employee based in Gaza (1996-2001).
Board Member of Human Agenda.
Co-sponsored by the Arab-American Cultural Center and Human Agenda
The events since October 7 have focused popular attention across the globe on the horrific violence and resulting humanitarian catastrophe. But the larger context of these events has been ignored or distorted.
This community discussion -- co-sponsored by the Arab-American Cultural Center-Silicon Valley and Human Agenda -- will review that context. We will also consider some of the impacts of this unprecedented flare-up of violence on the people of Palestine-Israel, as well as on our local communities.
Presenters:
Sharat G. Lin, Ph.D. -- Political economist and Middle East expert
who has been to Gaza and the West Bank on multiple occasions. Board Member of Human Agenda, the San José Peace & Justice Center, and the Initiative for Equality.
Salem Ajluni, Ph.D.
Economist, former UN employee based in Gaza (1996-2001).
Board Member of Human Agenda.
Co-sponsored by the Arab-American Cultural Center and Human Agenda
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Dec 3, 2023 8:42PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network