The Palestine-Israel Conflict: Issues Behind the Violence

Date:

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Arab-American Cultural Center

Location Details:

Arab-American Cultural Center

3962 Twilight Drive, Building 2 (Houge Park)

San Jose California 95124

A Community Discussion



The events since October 7 have focused popular attention across the globe on the horrific violence and resulting humanitarian catastrophe. But the larger context of these events has been ignored or distorted.



This community discussion -- co-sponsored by the Arab-American Cultural Center-Silicon Valley and Human Agenda -- will review that context. We will also consider some of the impacts of this unprecedented flare-up of violence on the people of Palestine-Israel, as well as on our local communities.



Presenters:



Sharat G. Lin, Ph.D. -- Political economist and Middle East expert

who has been to Gaza and the West Bank on multiple occasions. Board Member of Human Agenda, the San José Peace & Justice Center, and the Initiative for Equality.



Salem Ajluni, Ph.D.

Economist, former UN employee based in Gaza (1996-2001).

Board Member of Human Agenda.



Co-sponsored by the Arab-American Cultural Center and Human Agenda