Palestine South Bay

The Palestine-Israel Conflict: Issues Behind the Violence

sm_flyer_-_palestine-israel_conflict_panel_-_aacc_-_sj_-_20231210.jpg
original image (1260x1712)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Arab-American Cultural Center
Location Details:
Arab-American Cultural Center
3962 Twilight Drive, Building 2 (Houge Park)
San Jose California 95124
A Community Discussion

The events since October 7 have focused popular attention across the globe on the horrific violence and resulting humanitarian catastrophe. But the larger context of these events has been ignored or distorted.

This community discussion -- co-sponsored by the Arab-American Cultural Center-Silicon Valley and Human Agenda -- will review that context. We will also consider some of the impacts of this unprecedented flare-up of violence on the people of Palestine-Israel, as well as on our local communities.

Presenters:

Sharat G. Lin, Ph.D. -- Political economist and Middle East expert
who has been to Gaza and the West Bank on multiple occasions. Board Member of Human Agenda, the San José Peace & Justice Center, and the Initiative for Equality.

Salem Ajluni, Ph.D.
Economist, former UN employee based in Gaza (1996-2001).
Board Member of Human Agenda.

Co-sponsored by the Arab-American Cultural Center and Human Agenda
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Dec 3, 2023 8:42PM
§The Palestine-Israel Conflict: Issues Behind the Violence
by Arab-American Cultural Center
Sun, Dec 3, 2023 8:42PM
flyer_-_palestine-israel_conflict_panel_-_aacc_-_sj_-_20231210.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (3.4MB)
Download a printable flyer here.
https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
