California East Bay San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

Worst Evictors of San Francisco and Oakland Released

by Anti-Eviction Mapping Project
Sun, Dec 3, 2023 2:56PM
The Anti-Eviction Mapping Project has released a new website profiling the Worst Evictors of San Francisco and Oakland. From corporate to nonprofit evictors, the group has profiled the top 30 bad actors across the Bay. Nearly every profile includes a photo of the individual alongside the dirty details discovered in our research based upon our tool Evictorbook, as well as tenant reviews on Google and Yelp, legal filings, and more. Worst Evictors Bay Area was developed in partnership with the San Francisco Anti-Displacement Coalition.
sm_screen_shot_2023-12-03_at_2.25.44_pm.jpg
original image (1293x692)
The Anti-Eviction Mapping Project has released a new website profiling the Worst Evictors of San Francisco and Oakland. From corporate to nonprofit evictors, the group has profiled the top 30 bad actors on both sides of the Bay, from 2017 to the present. Much of our research is based upon our Evictorbook tool--a database that brings together a range of eviction, property, and corporate ownership data. Landlords often hide their presence through obscure corporate structures and scrubbing their online presence -- our research pulls back the curtain on these practices to show who's guilty of being a serial evictor. Nearly every profile in the Worst Evictors site includes a photo of the lead evictor, alongside the dirty details discovered in our investigative research as well as tenant reviews on Google and Yelp, legal filings, and more. Worst Evictors Bay Area was developed in partnership with the San Francisco Anti-Displacement Coalition.

Evictorbook is a tool to support San Francisco and Oakland tenant organizers in researching properties, landlords, and the complicated webs of corporate ownership behind them. By relating the past three decades of eviction data to properties and their historical owners, the site helps tenants and organizers identify serial evictors, their shell companies, other properties in their portfolio, and suspicious (possibly illegal!) eviction patterns.

Both Evictorbook and the Worst Evictors sites are made by the Anti-Eviction Mapping Project (AEMP), a data-visualization, critical cartography, and multimedia storytelling collective documenting dispossession and resistance upon gentrifying landscapes. We, the volunteers of AEMP, work together to create tools like Evictorbook to fight displacement across the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and New York City.

Want to nominate your landlord? Here’s our form!
For more information: https://worstevictorsbayarea.org
§SF Nonprofit and Low-Income Evictors
by Anti-Eviction Mapping Project
Sun, Dec 3, 2023 2:56PM
sm_screen_shot_2023-12-03_at_2.26.05_pm.jpg
original image (1266x673)
Affordable housing is urgently necessary, but affordable housing providers are still known as some of the most dangerous landlords in the city. Over 14,000 eviction notices between 2016 and 2020 were served by affordable housing providers, or projects that have received funding from the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development or the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing. We consider these “subsidized supportive” providers to be members of the Worst Evictors because they widely employ eviction as an aversive tool against their tenants.
https://worstevictorsbayarea.org
§Oakland Evictors
by Anti-Eviction Mapping Project
Sun, Dec 3, 2023 2:56PM
sm_screen_shot_2023-12-03_at_2.26.15_pm.jpg
original image (1256x673)
Our 14 profiled Oakland evictors
https://worstevictorsbayarea.org
§Profile of Wedgewood's Greg Geiser
by Anti-Eviction Mapping Project
Sun, Dec 3, 2023 2:56PM
sm_screen_shot_2023-12-03_at_2.26.36_pm.jpg
original image (1301x678)
Wedgewood, run by multi-millionaire CEO Greg Geiser, is a nationwide real estate firm that employs “predatory real estate practices” to amass a vast property portfolio largely comprised of homes bought at foreclosure and from which their homeowners and tenants were evicted. Such homes are then sold at much higher rates. Wedgewood follows a trend of “dishonest” and “deceptive” behavior in which tenants and homeowners are left with broken promises and without homes.
https://worstevictorsbayarea.org
§Evictorbook
by Anti-Eviction Mapping Project
Sun, Dec 3, 2023 2:56PM
sm_screen_shot_2023-12-03_at_2.30.31_pm.jpg
original image (1270x694)
Evictorbook is a tool to support San Francisco and Oakland tenant organizers in researching properties, landlords, and the complicated webs of corporate ownership behind them. By relating the past three decades of eviction data to properties and their historical owners, the site helps tenants and organizers identify serial evictors, their shell companies, other properties in their portfolio, and suspicious (possibly illegal!) eviction patterns. Corporate landlords create and own dozens of shell companies for every dozen properties they buy. They purchase properties through limited liability company (LLC) and limited partnership (LP) accounts. Very concretely, this financial structure gives investment companies the following benefits at no cost.
https://worstevictorsbayarea.org
