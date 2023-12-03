From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Worst Evictors of San Francisco and Oakland Released
The Anti-Eviction Mapping Project has released a new website profiling the Worst Evictors of San Francisco and Oakland. From corporate to nonprofit evictors, the group has profiled the top 30 bad actors across the Bay. Nearly every profile includes a photo of the individual alongside the dirty details discovered in our research based upon our tool Evictorbook, as well as tenant reviews on Google and Yelp, legal filings, and more. Worst Evictors Bay Area was developed in partnership with the San Francisco Anti-Displacement Coalition.
The Anti-Eviction Mapping Project has released a new website profiling the Worst Evictors of San Francisco and Oakland. From corporate to nonprofit evictors, the group has profiled the top 30 bad actors on both sides of the Bay, from 2017 to the present. Much of our research is based upon our Evictorbook tool--a database that brings together a range of eviction, property, and corporate ownership data. Landlords often hide their presence through obscure corporate structures and scrubbing their online presence -- our research pulls back the curtain on these practices to show who's guilty of being a serial evictor. Nearly every profile in the Worst Evictors site includes a photo of the lead evictor, alongside the dirty details discovered in our investigative research as well as tenant reviews on Google and Yelp, legal filings, and more. Worst Evictors Bay Area was developed in partnership with the San Francisco Anti-Displacement Coalition.
Evictorbook is a tool to support San Francisco and Oakland tenant organizers in researching properties, landlords, and the complicated webs of corporate ownership behind them. By relating the past three decades of eviction data to properties and their historical owners, the site helps tenants and organizers identify serial evictors, their shell companies, other properties in their portfolio, and suspicious (possibly illegal!) eviction patterns.
Both Evictorbook and the Worst Evictors sites are made by the Anti-Eviction Mapping Project (AEMP), a data-visualization, critical cartography, and multimedia storytelling collective documenting dispossession and resistance upon gentrifying landscapes. We, the volunteers of AEMP, work together to create tools like Evictorbook to fight displacement across the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and New York City.
Want to nominate your landlord? Here’s our form!
For more information: https://worstevictorsbayarea.org
