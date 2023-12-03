Peace Vigil -- Call for Ceasefire + Diplomacy Not More Weapons for Ukraine or Israel!

Date:

Friday, December 08, 2023

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

in front of MLK Library

4th and San Fernando

San Jose, CA

We are on the corner of 4th and San Fernando Streets every Friday from 5 to 6pm. Join us to to take a stand in opposition to war and militarism and in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and all movements working for racial and economic justice.



Bing your own signs or use one of ours!