From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Action: Tell Alameda City Council Ceasefire Now
Date:
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
City Hall Council Chambers
2263 Santa Clara Avenue, 3rd Floor
Alameda CA 94501
Zoom: https://tinyurl.com/alameda-dec5-zoom
2263 Santa Clara Avenue, 3rd Floor
Alameda CA 94501
Zoom: https://tinyurl.com/alameda-dec5-zoom
Agenda: https://tinyurl.com/alameda-agenda-dec5
Alameda’s Mayor Ashcraft spoke in favor of ceasefire and beyond at a Nov 26 vigil. Urge the rest of Alameda City Council to draft and pass a resolution to call for a permanent ceasefire, end military aid to Israel, and support Palestine. Urge city council to convene special meetings to address this resolution. As of Nov 29, resolution is not currently on agenda. Public comment (Oral Communications, Non-Agenda) can only be done in-person. To comment in-person, submit a speaker card. Zoom participants can give comment on agenda items as it relates to Palestine and funding genocide. To make a zoom comment, register and raise your hand during the public comment part of each agenda item.
Alameda’s Mayor Ashcraft spoke in favor of ceasefire and beyond at a Nov 26 vigil. Urge the rest of Alameda City Council to draft and pass a resolution to call for a permanent ceasefire, end military aid to Israel, and support Palestine. Urge city council to convene special meetings to address this resolution. As of Nov 29, resolution is not currently on agenda. Public comment (Oral Communications, Non-Agenda) can only be done in-person. To comment in-person, submit a speaker card. Zoom participants can give comment on agenda items as it relates to Palestine and funding genocide. To make a zoom comment, register and raise your hand during the public comment part of each agenda item.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/people/Alameda-Fa...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Dec 3, 2023 9:44AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network