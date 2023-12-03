top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Government & Elections

Action: Tell Alameda City Council Ceasefire Now

Date:
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
City Hall Council Chambers
2263 Santa Clara Avenue, 3rd Floor
Alameda CA 94501

Zoom: https://tinyurl.com/alameda-dec5-zoom
Agenda: https://tinyurl.com/alameda-agenda-dec5

Alameda’s Mayor Ashcraft spoke in favor of ceasefire and beyond at a Nov 26 vigil. Urge the rest of Alameda City Council to draft and pass a resolution to call for a permanent ceasefire, end military aid to Israel, and support Palestine. Urge city council to convene special meetings to address this resolution. As of Nov 29, resolution is not currently on agenda. Public comment (Oral Communications, Non-Agenda) can only be done in-person. To comment in-person, submit a speaker card. Zoom participants can give comment on agenda items as it relates to Palestine and funding genocide. To make a zoom comment, register and raise your hand during the public comment part of each agenda item.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/people/Alameda-Fa...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Dec 3, 2023 9:44AM
