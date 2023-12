Agenda: https://tinyurl.com/alameda-agenda-dec5 Alameda’s Mayor Ashcraft spoke in favor of ceasefire and beyond at a Nov 26 vigil. Urge the rest of Alameda City Council to draft and pass a resolution to call for a permanent ceasefire, end military aid to Israel, and support Palestine. Urge city council to convene special meetings to address this resolution. As of Nov 29, resolution is not currently on agenda. Public comment (Oral Communications, Non-Agenda) can only be done in-person. To comment in-person, submit a speaker card. Zoom participants can give comment on agenda items as it relates to Palestine and funding genocide. To make a zoom comment, register and raise your hand during the public comment part of each agenda item.