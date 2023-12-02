From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Pacifica Solidarity with Gaza
Date:
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Time:
4:15 PM - 5:15 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
on Highway 1 south of the Moose lodge
776 Bradford Way
Pacifica, CA
776 Bradford Way
Pacifica, CA
Come join Pacifica Social Justice (PSJ) to protest the Israeli genocide in Gaza and to support Palestine. We will meet along Highway 1 on Thursday, Dec 7 from 4:15 - 5:15 by the Moose Lodge. It is time to bring our message to the Coast again and show that we don't want our tax $$ funding genocide. Free Palestine!
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/events/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 2, 2023 6:05PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network