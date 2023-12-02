Pacifica Solidarity with Gaza

Date:

Thursday, December 07, 2023

Time:

4:15 PM - 5:15 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

on Highway 1 south of the Moose lodge

776 Bradford Way

Pacifica, CA

Come join Pacifica Social Justice (PSJ) to protest the Israeli genocide in Gaza and to support Palestine. We will meet along Highway 1 on Thursday, Dec 7 from 4:15 - 5:15 by the Moose Lodge. It is time to bring our message to the Coast again and show that we don't want our tax $$ funding genocide. Free Palestine!