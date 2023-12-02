San Leandro 4 Ceasefire

Date:

Monday, December 04, 2023

Time:

6:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

San Leandro City Hall

835 E 14th St

San Leandro CA

There is a youth-led organizing effort in San Leandro to pass a Ceasefire Resolution. On December 4th, there is a City Council Meeting at San Leandro City Hall at 7:00 pm. The youth and community members plan to speak during public comment to urge city leaders to do one of two things. The first proposed action is for city leaders to pass an emergency resolution similar to the one passed in March 2022 for Ukraine. The second is for one of the city council members to back the resolution and put it as an action item on the December 18th City Council Meeting Agenda.