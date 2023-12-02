From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Leandro 4 Ceasefire
Monday, December 04, 2023
6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Critical Mass
Angela
San Leandro City Hall
835 E 14th St
San Leandro CA
There is a youth-led organizing effort in San Leandro to pass a Ceasefire Resolution. On December 4th, there is a City Council Meeting at San Leandro City Hall at 7:00 pm. The youth and community members plan to speak during public comment to urge city leaders to do one of two things. The first proposed action is for city leaders to pass an emergency resolution similar to the one passed in March 2022 for Ukraine. The second is for one of the city council members to back the resolution and put it as an action item on the December 18th City Council Meeting Agenda.
