Oakland Art Build and Postering for Palestine
Date:
Monday, December 04, 2023
Time:
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
1214 Webster St
Oakland, CA
Join us Monday, 12/4 from 5:30pm – 8pm for a creative work session, and to keep spreading the word that Palestine must be free! We'll be painting placards, talking to our neighbors, and putting up posters.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0U8ZPnLQrz/?i...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 2, 2023 12:22PM
