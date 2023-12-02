Oakland Art Build and Postering for Palestine

Date:

Monday, December 04, 2023

Time:

5:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

1214 Webster St

Oakland, CA

Join us Monday, 12/4 from 5:30pm – 8pm for a creative work session, and to keep spreading the word that Palestine must be free! We'll be painting placards, talking to our neighbors, and putting up posters.