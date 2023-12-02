From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Commemoration of Palestinian Public Health Heroes
Date:
Monday, December 04, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Berkeley Way West Front Patio
2121 Berkeley Way
Berkeley, CA
2121 Berkeley Way
Berkeley, CA
Join us on Monday, December 4th at Berkeley Way West at 10am to commemorate the Palestinian public health heroes and martyrs. After the numerous bombardments of hospitals by the Israeli occupation, doctors and other healthcare workers in Gaza have been tirelessly putting their lives on the line to treat the thousands of innocents injured. As the “humanitarian pause” has come to an end and the bombing has resumed, it is now more important than ever to recognize that what’s happening in Gaza is a genocide and public health catastrophe. We are calling on our public health community and wider UC Berkeley community to join us on Monday to hear their names and stories and to learn more about ways you can help those in Gaza from halfway across the world.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0UitREvBcT/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 2, 2023 11:52AM
