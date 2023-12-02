Eat for the Earth Holiday Celebration!

Date:

Sunday, December 17, 2023

Time:

6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Eat for the Earth

Location Details:

The 418 Project, 155 River Street, Santa Cruz

Party down with Eat for the Earth! Celebrate our 2023 accomplishments, get inspired about plans for 2024, and conspire with us for good!



Join us for an inspiring, fun, and delicious holiday party and fundraiser where we:



• Enjoy the delightful jazz stylings of Eat Music with Eliot Kalman

• Discover great items and services in our auction and raffle

• Browse our arts and crafts market for gifts for loved ones or yourself

• Be enchanted by the magic of Stan Grindstaff and intriqued by the animal communication gifts of Jane Broccolo

• Find out about Eat for the Earth's transformational work and how you can support it

• Enjoy some delicious Earth-friendly plant-based food!



More About the Party:



Eat for the Earth has so much to celebrate, and we are inviting the community to join in the celebration! The intention of this event is to create a lively, fun, and memorable party that inspires people to get involved with and support Eat for the Earth and our mission.



In keeping with our practice of providing delicious, health-promoting food, we will be offering delightful appetizers and desserts! (We may even have a cake walk with desserts you can feel good about winning!)



Periodically throughout the event, we will share highlights from Eat for the Earth's 2023 successes and 2024 plans.



The event is free. We will invite you to donate to our organization at the party. All donations raised through the event will go to support programs and initiatives that help people adopt a healthy, environmentally-sustainable, plant-based diet.



Do you know anyone who would be inspired to learn about powerfully effective health and nutrition programs, education about diet and environment, and/or advocacy for a more sustainable human presence on Earth? Please invite them to join you!



The power to make change is in our hands.



And on the ends of our forks.



We can make a difference, together!