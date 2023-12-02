Merced City Council Ceasefire Resolution

Date:

Monday, December 18, 2023

Time:

6:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Free Palestine!

Location Details:

Merced Civic Center, 678 W 18th St, Merced

Thousands upon thousands of Palestinians have become martyrs due to the genocidal violence being inflicted by Israel with the support of the US. Let us get one thing straight, this violence did not begin on October 7th. This is settler colonialism in real time. As the Central Valley, we have RISEN UP to demand a PERMANENT CEASEFIRE.



Join us as we push for a ceasefire resolution at the Merced City Council on December 18 @6pm! Leave your public comments - one minute - at the number (209) 388-8688 and show your support for human lives!