Palestine
Palestine
Palestine Central Valley Anti-War Government & Elections

Merced City Council Ceasefire Resolution

sm_merced_city_council_ceasefire_resolution_gaza.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, December 18, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Merced Civic Center, 678 W 18th St, Merced
Thousands upon thousands of Palestinians have become martyrs due to the genocidal violence being inflicted by Israel with the support of the US. Let us get one thing straight, this violence did not begin on October 7th. This is settler colonialism in real time. As the Central Valley, we have RISEN UP to demand a PERMANENT CEASEFIRE.

Join us as we push for a ceasefire resolution at the Merced City Council on December 18 @6pm! Leave your public comments - one minute - at the number (209) 388-8688 and show your support for human lives!
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 2, 2023 10:11AM
