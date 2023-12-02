From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Merced City Council Ceasefire Resolution
Date:
Monday, December 18, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Merced Civic Center, 678 W 18th St, Merced
Thousands upon thousands of Palestinians have become martyrs due to the genocidal violence being inflicted by Israel with the support of the US. Let us get one thing straight, this violence did not begin on October 7th. This is settler colonialism in real time. As the Central Valley, we have RISEN UP to demand a PERMANENT CEASEFIRE.
Join us as we push for a ceasefire resolution at the Merced City Council on December 18 @6pm! Leave your public comments - one minute - at the number (209) 388-8688 and show your support for human lives!
Join us as we push for a ceasefire resolution at the Merced City Council on December 18 @6pm! Leave your public comments - one minute - at the number (209) 388-8688 and show your support for human lives!
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 2, 2023 10:11AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network