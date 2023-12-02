From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Alameda Kite Flight in Solidarity with Gaza
Date:
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Alameda Families and Friends for Ceasefire
Location Details:
Crown Memorial State Beach near Board Sports, Alameda
Alameda Families & Friends for Ceasefire invite you to join the Global Kite Flight in Solidarity with Gaza
Sunday, Dec. 3 10:00am-12:00pm
Crowne Memorial Beach, Alameda
Look for a pop-up tent to the right of Board Sports near bend of Shoreline
Bring a kite! We will have snacks and feel free to bring some to share.
https://www.instagram.com/kitesinsolidarity/
In 2011, Gaza's children set a remarkable world record, flying 12,350 kites simultaneously at Al-Waha beach, symbolizing their resilience.
Today, these same children are being killed by bombs, displaced from their homes, lacking essentials and living in fear, yet their plight remains unaddressed.
Sunday, Dec. 3 10:00am-12:00pm
Crowne Memorial Beach, Alameda
Look for a pop-up tent to the right of Board Sports near bend of Shoreline
Bring a kite! We will have snacks and feel free to bring some to share.
https://www.instagram.com/kitesinsolidarity/
In 2011, Gaza's children set a remarkable world record, flying 12,350 kites simultaneously at Al-Waha beach, symbolizing their resilience.
Today, these same children are being killed by bombs, displaced from their homes, lacking essentials and living in fear, yet their plight remains unaddressed.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8970327051...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 2, 2023 9:22AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network