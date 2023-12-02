Alameda Families & Friends for Ceasefire invite you to join the Global Kite Flight in Solidarity with GazaSunday, Dec. 3 10:00am-12:00pmCrowne Memorial Beach, AlamedaLook for a pop-up tent to the right of Board Sports near bend of ShorelineBring a kite! We will have snacks and feel free to bring some to share.In 2011, Gaza's children set a remarkable world record, flying 12,350 kites simultaneously at Al-Waha beach, symbolizing their resilience.Today, these same children are being killed by bombs, displaced from their homes, lacking essentials and living in fear, yet their plight remains unaddressed.