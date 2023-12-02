From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
National Phonebank to Oppose US Money for War Crimes!
Date:
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Online (Registration link is below)
No US funding for bombs in Gaza!
As more and more members of Congress come out for a ceasefire, there’s growing momentum also to block any further military funding for Israel. There may be a vote in the Senate on such a provision as early as next week. Call your Senator and tell them you oppose US taxpayer dollars and US weapons being sent to the Israeli military to commit war crimes against Palestinian civilians.
Write to your congressperson urging them to call for a ceasefire at http://wfpus.org/ceasefirenow or text CEASEFIRE to 30403.
As more and more members of Congress come out for a ceasefire, there’s growing momentum also to block any further military funding for Israel. There may be a vote in the Senate on such a provision as early as next week. Call your Senator and tell them you oppose US taxpayer dollars and US weapons being sent to the Israeli military to commit war crimes against Palestinian civilians.
Write to your congressperson urging them to call for a ceasefire at http://wfpus.org/ceasefirenow or text CEASEFIRE to 30403.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/workingfamilies/ev...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 2, 2023 8:53AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network