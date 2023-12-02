From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Merchants of Death War Crimes Tribunal: Action and Evidence Meeting
Sunday, December 03, 2023
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Other
Angela
Zoom (Registration link is below)
Join the coordinators of the Tribunal to learn how to take action in your community confronting the Merchants of Death. In almost every community there is a weapons maker, a Merchant of Death. Organizing and taking action locally is crucial. This meetup session will not only provide you with the evidence against the weapons makers, but also generate ideas about what to do in your local community. Be informed. Be an active partner. Take nonviolent action locally. Let your voice be heard. They are using your tax dollars and using the name of your country to commit War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity. Help put an end to it.
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/merchants...
