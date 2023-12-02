Action: SF Board of Supervisors is Proposing a Ceasefire Resolution!

Date:

Tuesday, December 05, 2023

Time:

2:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

San Francisco City Hall Chambers

1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl

San Francisco, CA

Join us on Tuesday, December 5th at 2PM at San Francisco City Hall and call on the Board of Supervisors to support a permanent ceasefire!



Supervisor Preston plans to introduce a permanent ceasefire resolution at next Tuesday’s Board meeting. Contact your Supervisors leading up to next week, and join us Tuesday so we can make clear that San Franciscans DO NOT want our tax dollars to be used for genocide.



Let’s make history, San Francisco!



Text “SF” to 833-633-0604 to stay updated.