From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Action: SF Board of Supervisors is Proposing a Ceasefire Resolution!
Date:
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
San Francisco City Hall Chambers
1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl
San Francisco, CA
1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl
San Francisco, CA
Join us on Tuesday, December 5th at 2PM at San Francisco City Hall and call on the Board of Supervisors to support a permanent ceasefire!
Supervisor Preston plans to introduce a permanent ceasefire resolution at next Tuesday’s Board meeting. Contact your Supervisors leading up to next week, and join us Tuesday so we can make clear that San Franciscans DO NOT want our tax dollars to be used for genocide.
Let’s make history, San Francisco!
Text “SF” to 833-633-0604 to stay updated.
Supervisor Preston plans to introduce a permanent ceasefire resolution at next Tuesday’s Board meeting. Contact your Supervisors leading up to next week, and join us Tuesday so we can make clear that San Franciscans DO NOT want our tax dollars to be used for genocide.
Let’s make history, San Francisco!
Text “SF” to 833-633-0604 to stay updated.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0QJEqOrTKy/?i...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 2, 2023 8:34AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network