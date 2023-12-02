top
Palestine
Palestine
San Francisco Kite Flight in Solidarity with Gaza

San Francisco Kite Flight in Solidarity with Gaza

Date:
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Crissy Field
San Francisco, CA
JOIN US FOR A GLOBAL KITE FLIGHT IN SOLIDARITY WITH GAZA

In 2011, Gaza's children set a remarkable world record, flying 12,350 kites simultaneously at Al-Waha beach, symbolizing their resilience. Today, these same children suffer in a crisis, displaced from their homes, lacking essentials and living in fear, yet their plight remains unaddressed. It's vital to remind the world that these are innocent children, deserving of safety and protection.

Join the @kitesinsolidarity Global Kite Flight

When: Sunday, December 3 at 1pm

Where: Crissy Field in San Francisco

Bring a kite if you have one!

A limited number of customizable children’s kites will be available (free with a donation to MECA's humanitarian efforts.)
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/kitesinsolidarity/
