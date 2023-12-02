From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Kite Flight in Solidarity with Gaza
Date:
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Crissy Field
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
JOIN US FOR A GLOBAL KITE FLIGHT IN SOLIDARITY WITH GAZA
In 2011, Gaza's children set a remarkable world record, flying 12,350 kites simultaneously at Al-Waha beach, symbolizing their resilience. Today, these same children suffer in a crisis, displaced from their homes, lacking essentials and living in fear, yet their plight remains unaddressed. It's vital to remind the world that these are innocent children, deserving of safety and protection.
Join the @kitesinsolidarity Global Kite Flight
When: Sunday, December 3 at 1pm
Where: Crissy Field in San Francisco
Bring a kite if you have one!
A limited number of customizable children’s kites will be available (free with a donation to MECA's humanitarian efforts.)
In 2011, Gaza's children set a remarkable world record, flying 12,350 kites simultaneously at Al-Waha beach, symbolizing their resilience. Today, these same children suffer in a crisis, displaced from their homes, lacking essentials and living in fear, yet their plight remains unaddressed. It's vital to remind the world that these are innocent children, deserving of safety and protection.
Join the @kitesinsolidarity Global Kite Flight
When: Sunday, December 3 at 1pm
Where: Crissy Field in San Francisco
Bring a kite if you have one!
A limited number of customizable children’s kites will be available (free with a donation to MECA's humanitarian efforts.)
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/kitesinsolidarity/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 2, 2023 7:31AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network