Mass Mobilization for Gaza
Date:
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Civic Center
San Francisco, CA
Genocide cannot be paused. IT MUST BE STOPPED. The bombing of Gaza and the slaughter of Palestinians has resumed. the ONLY solution is a REAL ceasefire now.
Bay Area Demands a Permanent Ceasefire!
For more information: https://x.com/AROCBayArea/status/173067662...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 1, 2023 12:55PM
