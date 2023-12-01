Mass Mobilization for Gaza

Date:

Saturday, December 02, 2023

Time:

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Civic Center

San Francisco, CA

Genocide cannot be paused. IT MUST BE STOPPED. The bombing of Gaza and the slaughter of Palestinians has resumed. the ONLY solution is a REAL ceasefire now.



Bay Area Demands a Permanent Ceasefire!



