U.S. Health, Housing & Public Services

Wellbeing and Resilience Videos for Humanitarians

by PNW Street Medics
Fri, Dec 1, 2023 8:05AM
Take a few minutes to invest in your wellbeing by watching one or more of the videos about Wellbeing and Resilience Videos for Humanitarians.

coping_with_grief.jpg
As humanitarians, helping others is both rewarding and challenging as it takes a toll on our wellbeing and mental health. Whether you are providing humanitarian response to current events in Israel and Gaza, the protracted crises in Syria, civil war in Yemen, earthquake in Nepal, or flooding in Dominican Republic (just to name a few), a focus on your wellbeing and mental health is just as important as those you help.

Partnering with The KonTerra Group, an expert in wellbeing and resilience, DisasterReady created videos in English, Hebrew, Arabic, French, Spanish, Ukrainian, Polish, and Russian on the topics below. They are available on the DisasterReady YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s99vaur8sZU&list=PLes7IOLEry6Qdyi9iG2dksg_bAsaFR208) making them easily available for you and those you are helping.

Coping with Grief and Loss
Coping with an Insecure Environment
Understanding and Coping with Vicarious Trauma
Maintaining Wellbeing During Displacement
Ways to Stay Calm in an Emergency
Understanding and Coping with Burnout
What Is Counseling and How Can it Help Me?
10 Tips for Supporting Staff After a Traumatic Event
Supporting Staff During Evacuation, Displacement and Shelter in Place

Take a few minutes to invest in your wellbeing by watching one or more of the videos and forward the YouTube link to co-workers, family, and the crisis-affected communities you are walking alongside. Together we can help each other strengthen our wellbeing and mental health during these difficult times.
.
.
For more information: https://pnwstreetmedics.blogspot.com/
