From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Watsonville City Council: Ceasefire Now!
Date:
Friday, December 01, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Palestine Solidarity Central Coast
Location Details:
Watsonville City Plaza, 358 Main St, Watsonville
12/1, 3pm at the Watsonville Plaza.
Join us to learn how we can uplift our Palestinian friends’ voices to call for a Ceasefire resolution.
Resources will be available to learn.
Make a poster/ sign of your own!
Rally and chanting!
Good vibes only!
Until total Liberation🍉
Join us to learn how we can uplift our Palestinian friends’ voices to call for a Ceasefire resolution.
Resources will be available to learn.
Make a poster/ sign of your own!
Rally and chanting!
Good vibes only!
Until total Liberation🍉
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/palestinesolidar...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 30, 2023 3:13PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network