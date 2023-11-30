Watsonville City Council: Ceasefire Now!

Date:

Friday, December 01, 2023

Time:

3:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Palestine Solidarity Central Coast

Location Details:

Watsonville City Plaza, 358 Main St, Watsonville

12/1, 3pm at the Watsonville Plaza.



Join us to learn how we can uplift our Palestinian friends’ voices to call for a Ceasefire resolution.



Resources will be available to learn.

Make a poster/ sign of your own!

Rally and chanting!

Good vibes only!

Until total Liberation🍉