East Bay Anti-War

Celebrating the Peace Movement on the 40th Anniversary of the Livermore/Vandenberg

sm_40thanniversarylivermoreeventdec2.jpg
original image (1096x482)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Mokai
Location Details:
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists
1924 Cedar Street Berkeley, CA
In 1983, 100s of Californians participated in Non-Violent Direct Action to oppose nuclear weapons.
Citizens' actions at Livermore Labs and Vandenberg Air Force Base exposed the weapons manufacturing industry and preparations for first-strike nuclear war.

The protests and mass arrests brought public awareness to the oppression of the people of the Pacific islands by the US military, severe cutbacks to the first-strike MX missile system, sustained disruptions at the Livermore Labs, and a coordinated day of international protest.

Join us this Saturday, Dec 2, 4-8 pm at the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists 1924 Cedar St, Berkeley to celebrate this landmark anniversary, reunite with old friends, and make new ones.

Speakers, Music, Open Mic, Shmoozing, BYOB

We will also be sending it out on Zoom, so watch this space or inquire for the Zoom link.
For more information: https://fb.me/e/370oUuJcg
