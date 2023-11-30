top
South Bay
South Bay
South Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

Health Care Justice Dialogue w/ SCC Single Payer Health Care Coalition

Date:
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
SCC Single Payer Health Care Coalition
Location Details:
San Jose Public Library - Tully Rd
880 Tully Road
San Jose CA 95111
Join us as we look at health care issues in underserved and underinvested communities, encourage mutual support and learning, engage with a panel of community leaders, and seek input on potential solutions.

Our panel of community leaders will include Carmen Brammer, Claudia Rossi, Sana Sethi, Emily Wong, Vincent Petrino, Nguyen Pham (VAR), Mar (LEAD Filipino), and more!

We will be listening to these grassroots leaders about health equity issues and about possible remedies, including the upcoming 2024 CalCare single payer proposed bill.

We will have an exchange among all participants about their own experiences and to answer questions.

Refreshments will be served.

Co-sponsored by the South Bay Progressive Alliance
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2170956147...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 30, 2023 10:48AM
