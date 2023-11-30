Health Care Justice Dialogue w/ SCC Single Payer Health Care Coalition

Date:

Saturday, December 02, 2023

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

SCC Single Payer Health Care Coalition

Location Details:

San Jose Public Library - Tully Rd

880 Tully Road

San Jose CA 95111



Join us as we look at health care issues in underserved and underinvested communities, encourage mutual support and learning, engage with a panel of community leaders, and seek input on potential solutions.



Our panel of community leaders will include Carmen Brammer, Claudia Rossi, Sana Sethi, Emily Wong, Vincent Petrino, Nguyen Pham (VAR), Mar (LEAD Filipino), and more!



We will be listening to these grassroots leaders about health equity issues and about possible remedies, including the upcoming 2024 CalCare single payer proposed bill.



We will have an exchange among all participants about their own experiences and to answer questions.



Refreshments will be served.



Co-sponsored by the South Bay Progressive Alliance