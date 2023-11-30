Silent Vigil for Peace in Ukraine and Palestine

Date:

Friday, December 01, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

corner of El Camino & Embarcadero, outside Town & Country shopping center, on the public sidewalk

855 El Camino

Palo Alto, CA

Every Friday, Women's Intl. League for Peace & Freedom members gather for a silent vigil (in Quaker tradition) to stand for peace, justice, human rights, protection of the environment, an end to violence and war, and shelter and healthcare for all persons. We share signs and banners for these and other issues and rights, and welcome those who come in peace, for peace. We also honor on Dec 1st, the day dedicated to Rosa Parks, whose bravery and dedication for racial justice and equality give us inspiration.



We have signs and banners to share, and invite all who will stand with us in silent protest and unity.