Silent Vigil for Peace in Ukraine and Palestine
Date:
Friday, December 01, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
corner of El Camino & Embarcadero, outside Town & Country shopping center, on the public sidewalk
855 El Camino
Palo Alto, CA
Every Friday, Women's Intl. League for Peace & Freedom members gather for a silent vigil (in Quaker tradition) to stand for peace, justice, human rights, protection of the environment, an end to violence and war, and shelter and healthcare for all persons. We share signs and banners for these and other issues and rights, and welcome those who come in peace, for peace. We also honor on Dec 1st, the day dedicated to Rosa Parks, whose bravery and dedication for racial justice and equality give us inspiration.
We have signs and banners to share, and invite all who will stand with us in silent protest and unity.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 30, 2023 7:38AM
