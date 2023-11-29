East Bay Bike Party - Let's Light up the Night

Date:

Friday, December 08, 2023

Time:

8:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

East Bay Bike Party

Location Details:

Gather at North Berkeley BART station

Remember our six simple ride rules and make sure your friends are aware of them too:

* Stay to the right

* Stop at lights

* Ride straight

* Don’t hate

* Pack your trash

* Don’t get smashed

* And, BIKE PARTY!!!!!