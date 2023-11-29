From the Open-Publishing Calendar
East Bay Bike Party - Let's Light up the Night
Date:
Friday, December 08, 2023
Time:
8:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
East Bay Bike Party
Location Details:
Gather at North Berkeley BART station
Remember our six simple ride rules and make sure your friends are aware of them too:
* Stay to the right
* Stop at lights
* Ride straight
* Don’t hate
* Pack your trash
* Don’t get smashed
* And, BIKE PARTY!!!!!
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/EastBayBikeParty/
