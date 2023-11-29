From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Pack the San Jose City Council Meeting for Palestine
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Critical Mass
FRSO San Jose
San Jose City Hall
Come to the San Jose City Council meeting on Tuesday December 5 at 1:30pm to ask the Council to add a Palestine resolution to their next meeting agenda. Also, email the City Council with the same request: http://bit.ly/sj4gaza
For more information: http://bit.ly/sj4gaza
