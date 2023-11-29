Solidarity for the Community of Squatted Prosfygika in Athens (Greece) by Community of Squatted Prosfygika

Dear Comrades,



There is urgent financial support needed for the Community of Squatted Prosfygika in Alexandras Avenue in Athens. The current situation has been bad and will change for the worst. Imperialist wars, fascist regimes and global capitalism are growing stronger in different territories, millions of people on the move get trapped and killed by the Greek and European Border regime, exploitation of landscapes and natural resources are pushing the climate catastrophe. These forces are the same that oppress and criminalize everyone and everything that we are struggling for. This situation leads to the need of self-organisation and social self-defense to build upon a ground of resistance.