California Central Valley Education & Student Activism

25th Year, CA State Capitol Kwanzaa, reflecting upon Ancient Kush Ethiopian Empire

by Khubaka, Michael Harris
Wed, Nov 29, 2023 3:07PM
Together, we continue to lift up the creator of Kwanzaa, Dr. Maulana Karenga in a good way, while providing a solid path toward sharing new global agricultural opportunities rooted in wisdom from our Ancient Kushite Ethiopian Empire shared long ago by Drusilla Dunjee Houston, showcasing #Womanity, a positive new way forward upon the Ancient Lands of Califia.
kingdom_of_kush.jpg
Our ongoing journey towards a renaissance of California Black Agriculture is rooted in the principles and practice of our "California Grown" Pan African Global Holiday, Kwanzaa.

Everyone is invited to join us embrace amazing new opportunities throughout our #1 California Agriculture Industries, our new product, Black Agriculture Resource Network (BARN) that looks beyond past discrimation and disparaging treatment. We must move beyond a singular focus on less than 500 California Black Farmers (@1/2 of 1 percent of California Farmers) towards greater equity and inclusion today, through addressing greater full participation in the $350+ Billion Dollar Annual California Working Landscape.

Our 25th Annual California State Capitol Kwanzaa Season reflects upon the good.

A broader coalition of BIPOCA California aligns our public and private journey, a quarter century, sharing wisdom from past, present and future efforts here in our California State Capitol, seat of authority for the 5th largest economy on earth.

Everyone is invited to learn about "Matunda Ya Kwanza, First Fruits of the Harvest" as we share the blessed global reach of our "California Grown" Pan African Holiday.

