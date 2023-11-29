top
Palestine
Palestine
With Love and Solidarity to Palestine

With Love and Solidarity to Palestine

sm_with_love_and_solidarity_for_palestine.jpg
original image (1998x1998)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Mission Greenway
957 Treat Ave
San Francisco, CA
Colonization is the root of all violence and war.

The world is in a state of disarray, and the project of Colonization continues to justify Genocides in multiple geographies in Africa, Asia, America, and the Middle East. The so-called settlers continue their sick pursuit of land and resources like oil, water, and minerals.

From this corner of our land, the Mission District of San Francisco, we denounce the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank!!

All the innocent lives lost in the original territory of Palestine are sacred. Yet, the unwavering stride of the Palestinian people for survival calls for our international support and solidarity, and we answer that call with the best we can share the art and the love of our community in service of peace and justice.

For the last 20 years, the Mission Arts and Performance Project has been a conduit for the dignified anger and grief of our community to articulate action through music, visual art, performance, and experiential gatherings, so we are calling on our artistic community to come once more and contribute to the healing power of this space.

On the 20th year anniversary of the first MAPP, we believe is more important than ever to uplift the critical demands for Palestinian people to achieve their liberation in this lifetime:

- An immediate cease-fire.
- Lifting the 17-year siege in Gaza
- An end to all US aid to Israel.

No Genocide ever done in our name!!!
No Genocide ever fueled with our taxes!!!

NOTE: The MAPP community is hosting this event at The Mission Greenway, a community initiative to reclaim an empty parcel to make into a community garden. We are doing this in hopes to bring light to the land grab they are experiencing, where a tech corporation is trying to privatize it and turn the land into a parking lot and this is happening in our own community.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1039032984...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 29, 2023 11:42AM
