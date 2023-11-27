Land Back! From Palestine to the United States

Date:

Friday, December 01, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Old Capitol Books

Location Details:

Old Capitol Books, 482 Alvarado St, Monterey

Why is the US so eager to push pro-colonialist narratives in Israel? What are the implications of land back movements in Palestine for the United States? Come down to the bookstore this Friday for a conversation about land, settler colonialism, and worldwide indigenous solidary movements.

.

No prior reading required to attend. Free and open to everyone. Donations solicited for the direct aid fund.