From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Land Back! From Palestine to the United States
Date:
Friday, December 01, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Old Capitol Books
Location Details:
Old Capitol Books, 482 Alvarado St, Monterey
Why is the US so eager to push pro-colonialist narratives in Israel? What are the implications of land back movements in Palestine for the United States? Come down to the bookstore this Friday for a conversation about land, settler colonialism, and worldwide indigenous solidary movements.
.
No prior reading required to attend. Free and open to everyone. Donations solicited for the direct aid fund.
.
No prior reading required to attend. Free and open to everyone. Donations solicited for the direct aid fund.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/oldcapitolbooks/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 27, 2023 11:54PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network