Rise Up for Palestine! Defend Our People! Defend Our Students!

Date:

Friday, December 01, 2023

Time:

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Students for Justice in Palestine UCSC

Location Details:

Meet at Baskin Courtyard, UC Santa Cruz

💥RISE UP FOR PALESTINE!💥

DEFEND OUR PEOPLE! DEFEND OUR STUDENTS!



Friday, December 1

11AM-3PM

Meet at Baskin Courtyard

End at McHenry Library



Join us for a walk-out with speeches at Baskin Courtyard and a teach-in on the genocide in Gaza and chalk messaging at McHenry. Join us this Friday to continue raising the call for liberation from zionist occupation and in defense of Palestinian lives. It is important now more than ever to rise up in unity against fear and oppression for Palestine!



FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA, PALESTINE WILL BE FREE!

SEE YOU THERE!