Rise Up for Palestine! Defend Our People! Defend Our Students!
Date:
Friday, December 01, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Students for Justice in Palestine UCSC
Location Details:
Meet at Baskin Courtyard, UC Santa Cruz
💥RISE UP FOR PALESTINE!💥
DEFEND OUR PEOPLE! DEFEND OUR STUDENTS!
Friday, December 1
11AM-3PM
Meet at Baskin Courtyard
End at McHenry Library
Join us for a walk-out with speeches at Baskin Courtyard and a teach-in on the genocide in Gaza and chalk messaging at McHenry. Join us this Friday to continue raising the call for liberation from zionist occupation and in defense of Palestinian lives. It is important now more than ever to rise up in unity against fear and oppression for Palestine!
FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA, PALESTINE WILL BE FREE!
SEE YOU THERE!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/ucscsjp/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 27, 2023 11:34PM
