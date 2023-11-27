From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tell Good Times: Stop Publishing Islamophobia!
Date:
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Palestine Solidarity Central Coast
Location Details:
Good Times, 107 Dakota Ave, Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz Good Times recently published an article with atrocious Islamophobic and anti-Palestinian hate. Show up and hold them accountable!
Tell Good Times: STOP printing Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian hate!
Two ways to take action:
🚨Join our rally and press conference at the Good Times office on Wednesday 11/29 at 9am
🚨Follow our link tree for easy tools to email the Good Times editors and demand accountability now: https://linktr.ee/PalestinianSolidarityCC
We are demanding that the Good Times Santa Cruz STOP printing disgusting and dangerous Islamophobic and anti-Palestinian hate immediately!
NOTE: around 1pm today (Monday 11/27), Good Times quietly took out some of the most blatantly violent quotes while leaving up the article and failing entirely to take accountability for their choice to publish Islamophobic and anti-Palestinian hate speech. Our demands to Good Times remain: do not print this article, issue a public apology, provide equal and fair coverage of Palestine solidarity events, stop publishing all Islamophobic and anti-Palestinian hate speech, and URGENTLY call for a ceasefire and an end to over 75 years of the brutal Israeli occupation of Palestine.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/palestinesolidar...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 27, 2023 7:19PM
