The War in Ukraine: Which Path Leads to Peace with Justice?

Date:

Saturday, December 09, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Freedom Socialist Party

Location Details:

New Valencia Hall

747 Polk St (near Ellis), SF

7 blocks from Civic Center BART, on/near Muni #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49

Wheelchair accessible ♿





• Why working class Russians don’t want war

• The resistance of women, leftists, and unionists

• What does international solidarity look like?



Speakers:



Ilya Matveev – Researcher and socialist activist, formerly based in Saint-Peterburg, Russia. He is currently a visiting scholar at UC Berkeley.



Bob Price – Trade union activist and FSP representative to Committee for Revolutionary International Regroupment



