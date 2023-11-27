From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
The War in Ukraine: Which Path Leads to Peace with Justice?
Date:
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk St (near Ellis), SF
7 blocks from Civic Center BART, on/near Muni #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49
Wheelchair accessible ♿
747 Polk St (near Ellis), SF
7 blocks from Civic Center BART, on/near Muni #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49
Wheelchair accessible ♿
Fall Forum: The War in Ukraine – Which path leads to peace with justice?
December 9 @ 1:00 pm PST
• Why working class Russians don’t want war
• The resistance of women, leftists, and unionists
• What does international solidarity look like?
Speakers:
Ilya Matveev – Researcher and socialist activist, formerly based in Saint-Peterburg, Russia. He is currently a visiting scholar at UC Berkeley.
Bob Price – Trade union activist and FSP representative to Committee for Revolutionary International Regroupment
Saturday, Dec. 9, 1pm
12:30p Light Lunch: $10 • Door Donation: $5-10
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St , San Francisco
7 blocks from Civic Center BART, on/near Muni #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49
Wheelchair accessible ♿
Also available on Zoom: https://bit.ly/Dec-9-Ukr
To arrange childcare or volunteer, contact 415-864-1278 or bayareafsp [at] socialism.com
December 9 @ 1:00 pm PST
• Why working class Russians don’t want war
• The resistance of women, leftists, and unionists
• What does international solidarity look like?
Speakers:
Ilya Matveev – Researcher and socialist activist, formerly based in Saint-Peterburg, Russia. He is currently a visiting scholar at UC Berkeley.
Bob Price – Trade union activist and FSP representative to Committee for Revolutionary International Regroupment
Saturday, Dec. 9, 1pm
12:30p Light Lunch: $10 • Door Donation: $5-10
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St , San Francisco
7 blocks from Civic Center BART, on/near Muni #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49
Wheelchair accessible ♿
Also available on Zoom: https://bit.ly/Dec-9-Ukr
To arrange childcare or volunteer, contact 415-864-1278 or bayareafsp [at] socialism.com
For more information: https://socialism.com/event/fall-forum-the...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 27, 2023 5:37PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network