From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
SF: Shut it down! For Palestine
Date:
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Time:
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Hosted by pslbayarea and bayareapym
Location Details:
Blackrock, 400 Howard st, SF
STAY IN THE STREETS FOR PALESTINE !!
November 29 is International Day of Solidarity with Palestine
This Wednesday, people around the
world will participate in actions, walkouts and boycotts. Join us at 4:30PM to
#ShutltDown4Palestine at BlackRock SF (400
Howard St)
Israel has vowed to resume its genocidal campaign against Palestine on Tuesday. It is more crucial than ever to demand a permanent ceasefire, an end to the siege of Gaza, and an end to all aid to Israel!
#FreePalestine
* No business as usual while genocide is taking place! BlackRock has invested over $33 billion in 58 companies that fund Israeli occupation & apartheid, including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Boeing, Caterpillar, Elbit Systems, & HP.
• Join us on Nov. 29 to tell BlackRock that there will be #nobusinessasusual while they continue profiting from the genocide of Palestinians!
November 29 is International Day of Solidarity with Palestine
This Wednesday, people around the
world will participate in actions, walkouts and boycotts. Join us at 4:30PM to
#ShutltDown4Palestine at BlackRock SF (400
Howard St)
Israel has vowed to resume its genocidal campaign against Palestine on Tuesday. It is more crucial than ever to demand a permanent ceasefire, an end to the siege of Gaza, and an end to all aid to Israel!
#FreePalestine
* No business as usual while genocide is taking place! BlackRock has invested over $33 billion in 58 companies that fund Israeli occupation & apartheid, including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Boeing, Caterpillar, Elbit Systems, & HP.
• Join us on Nov. 29 to tell BlackRock that there will be #nobusinessasusual while they continue profiting from the genocide of Palestinians!
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 27, 2023 1:01PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network