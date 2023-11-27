SF: Shut it down! For Palestine

Date:

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time:

4:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Hosted by pslbayarea and bayareapym

Location Details:

Blackrock, 400 Howard st, SF

STAY IN THE STREETS FOR PALESTINE !!

November 29 is International Day of Solidarity with Palestine

This Wednesday, people around the

world will participate in actions, walkouts and boycotts. Join us at 4:30PM to

#ShutltDown4Palestine at BlackRock SF (400

Howard St)

Israel has vowed to resume its genocidal campaign against Palestine on Tuesday. It is more crucial than ever to demand a permanent ceasefire, an end to the siege of Gaza, and an end to all aid to Israel!

#FreePalestine

* No business as usual while genocide is taking place! BlackRock has invested over $33 billion in 58 companies that fund Israeli occupation & apartheid, including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Boeing, Caterpillar, Elbit Systems, & HP.

• Join us on Nov. 29 to tell BlackRock that there will be #nobusinessasusual while they continue profiting from the genocide of Palestinians!