Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War

SF: Shut it down! For Palestine

sm_img_0911.jpeg
original image (750x972)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Time:
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Hosted by pslbayarea and bayareapym
Location Details:
Blackrock, 400 Howard st, SF
STAY IN THE STREETS FOR PALESTINE !!
November 29 is International Day of Solidarity with Palestine
This Wednesday, people around the
world will participate in actions, walkouts and boycotts. Join us at 4:30PM to
#ShutltDown4Palestine at BlackRock SF (400
Howard St)
Israel has vowed to resume its genocidal campaign against Palestine on Tuesday. It is more crucial than ever to demand a permanent ceasefire, an end to the siege of Gaza, and an end to all aid to Israel!
#FreePalestine
* No business as usual while genocide is taking place! BlackRock has invested over $33 billion in 58 companies that fund Israeli occupation & apartheid, including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Boeing, Caterpillar, Elbit Systems, & HP.
• Join us on Nov. 29 to tell BlackRock that there will be #nobusinessasusual while they continue profiting from the genocide of Palestinians!
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 27, 2023 1:01PM
