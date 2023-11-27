November Codepink Community Call

Date:

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom (Registration link is below)

Join the CODEPINK team and local CODEPINK chapters for our monthly community meeting on Thursday, November 30 at 3pm PT/6pm ET!



We will do report backs and hear from CODEPINK members and organizers! There will also be space to share out recaps from Palestine days of action.