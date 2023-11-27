From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
November Codepink Community Call
Date:
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
Join the CODEPINK team and local CODEPINK chapters for our monthly community meeting on Thursday, November 30 at 3pm PT/6pm ET!
We will do report backs and hear from CODEPINK members and organizers! There will also be space to share out recaps from Palestine days of action.
We will do report backs and hear from CODEPINK members and organizers! There will also be space to share out recaps from Palestine days of action.
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/community_112023
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 27, 2023 9:05AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network