View events for the week of 11/29/2023
Palestine International

Understanding Christian Zionism Teach-In

Date:
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
What is Christian Zionism, how is it showing up in this moment, and why is understanding it important in our efforts to demand a ceasefire and an end to the violence in Gaza? Join SURJ and Jewish Voice for Peace for a mass teach-in about Christian Zionism. We’ll hear from an expert panel– Palestinian Christian activist Jonathan Brenneman, Jewish researcher and writer Aiden Orly, and scholar of pentecostalism and the Christian far right Elle Hardy– who will share their analysis of how we got here and how our strategies to demand a ceasefire and fight for Palestinian liberation can be aided by a deeper understanding of the forces we’re up against. Live ASL interpretation will be available on the call. If the Zoom reaches capacity, we will be livestreaming on SURJ and JVP’s Facebook pages. Register to receive the recording if you’re unable to make the call.

Live captioning and ASL interpretation will be available during this event.
For more information: https://act.surj.org/a/jvp-surj-2023?sourc...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 27, 2023 8:51AM
