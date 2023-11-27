Free screening of "People of the Land"

Date:

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

The New Parkway Theater

474 24th St, Oakland, CA 94612

Oakland, CA

Join us for a free evening of films, solidarity and reflection at The New Parkway Theater in Oakland on November 29.



"People of the Land" explores the connection the Palestinian people have to land and nature. This collection of short films delves into the ways that occupation affects the environment. Often the actions of an oppressor lead to the destruction of nature, misuse of the land and the limitation of native people's access to the land that they have been stewards of for generations. The films not only highlight this in Palestine but also connect this struggle to that of other indigenous communities. Additionally, the films explore the continued connection Palestinian people have to nature, even when they have been forced to leave or are born in the diaspora. Fruit, herbs, trees and even soil hold on to beloved memories and the rich history of their homeland.



Please RSVP in order to reserve your seat.



Doors open at 6:30pm, films start at 7pm