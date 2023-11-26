top
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War

Nancy Pelosi Intervention: "Ceasefire! No $ for Netanyahu's Genocide"

code_pink_vs_pelosi_00_02_19_11.png
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Nancy Pelosi's house, 2640 Broadway nr. Divisadero, San Francisco
Join us! Tell Pelosi "CALL FOR A CEASEFIRE". Gathering with banners, posters, chalking, singing, die-in at Pelosi's house in Pacific Heights. Drop by anytime between 9am and 12 noon. Contact: codepinksfbay@gmail.com Ask yourself: "Does S.F. Representative Nancy Pelosi actually represent me in Congress?" Pelosi's office at the Federal Bldg. is closed. She doesn't meet with her constituents. We need to take our demands to her in order to save lives. Do you want her to join her 43 colleagues who are calling for ceasefire? Do you want her to stop voting more $ billions for weapons for Netanyahu's murderous assault on Gaza, and to end settler violence in the West Bank? Do you want her to prioritize housing, health care, clean energy, education instead of spending $ billions more for Lockheed weapons to kill children and whole families? Pelosi works for us. She needs to listen to the voters; we're watching her actions. Join us to ask Pelosi "how can you send more weapons to Israel while it mercilessly bombs Palestinians, killing a child every 10 minutes, and levels hospitals and schools? The American people don't want to fund Israeli war crimes. 66% call for a ceasefire. So who are you representing? The weapons industry? AIPAC? Ceasefire now!" .... quote from Medea Benjamin CODEPINK is a feminist grassroots organization working to end U.S. warfare and imperialism, support peace and human rights initiatives, and redirect resources into healthcare, education, green jobs and other life-affirming programs. Our tactics include satire, street theatre, creative visuals, civil resistance, and directly challenging powerful decision-makers in government and corporations. We are committed to peaceful means of protest.
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/events
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 26, 2023 11:51PM
§Pelosi: Ceasefire Now!
by Cynthia Papermaster
Sun, Nov 26, 2023 11:51PM
sm_box_blackfriday.jpg
original image (700x562)
https://www.codepink.org/events
§Pelosi: Stop Funding Netanyahu's Murderous Assault on Gaza
by Cynthia Papermaster
Sun, Nov 26, 2023 11:51PM
sm_cease_fire_now.jpg
original image (760x759)
https://www.codepink.org/events
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
