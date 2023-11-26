From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Marin Vigil for Palestine
Date:
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Outside of Representative Huffman's office
1002 4th Street and City Plaza
San Rafael, CA
1002 4th Street and City Plaza
San Rafael, CA
Please join Marin DSA and the Palestine solidarity community of Marin from 5-7PM on November 29th as we hold a vigil outside of Representative Huffman's office in San Rafael at 1002 4th Street and City Plaza. Towards a permanent ceasefire and an end to the occupation!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0FCw0RJYvY/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 26, 2023 9:31PM
