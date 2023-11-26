From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Marin Vigil for Palestine

Date:

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Outside of Representative Huffman's office

1002 4th Street and City Plaza

San Rafael, CA

Please join Marin DSA and the Palestine solidarity community of Marin from 5-7PM on November 29th as we hold a vigil outside of Representative Huffman's office in San Rafael at 1002 4th Street and City Plaza. Towards a permanent ceasefire and an end to the occupation!