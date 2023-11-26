From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Berkeley City Council Meeting for Ceasefire Resolution
Date:
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
1231 Addison St.
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley, CA
URGENT: Berkeley City Council Must Pass our Resolution for Ceasefire and Solidarity with Palestine.
We have the resolution drafted and need to let the City Council know that this is what Berkeley residents want.
Please take 2 minutes to send an email to Council Members (a template is available at mailxto.com/berk4pal) And show up to the Board Meeting with your friends and loved ones on Nov 28th!
Many sister cities have passed resolutions similar to ours so we know that it is possible. This would be a huge victory against the normalization of Israel's occupation and genocide and we remain hopeful that Berkeley will not stay complicit.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz4yr-jPPwd/?i...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 26, 2023 9:24PM
