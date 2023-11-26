top
Palestine San Francisco LGBTI / Queer

Queers for a Free Palestine

sm_f4b6ff12-57a2-4330-942e-301d3f1a3681.jpeg
original image (1200x1200)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
QUIT! And Gay Shame
Location Details:
Corner of Castro and Market in San Francisco
Join QUIT! And Gay Shame for Queers of the Plaza

Saturday, December 2, 2023, 1 p.m.
Market and Castro (at 17th)

Join queer and trans people in solidarity against the Israeli genocide in Gaza, armed attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, and in support of members of our communities who are being targeted by employers, schools, and the government for their support of Palestine.

Free the People, Free the Land!
Stop the Killings!
Free Palestine!

#freepalestine #queer #trans #sanfrancisco #letgazalive #fromtherivertothesea #longlivetheintifada
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 26, 2023 8:40AM
