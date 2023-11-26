Queers for a Free Palestine

Date:

Saturday, December 02, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

QUIT! And Gay Shame

Location Details:

Corner of Castro and Market in San Francisco

Join QUIT! And Gay Shame for Queers of the Plaza



Saturday, December 2, 2023, 1 p.m.

Market and Castro (at 17th)



Join queer and trans people in solidarity against the Israeli genocide in Gaza, armed attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, and in support of members of our communities who are being targeted by employers, schools, and the government for their support of Palestine.



Free the People, Free the Land!

Stop the Killings!

Free Palestine!



#freepalestine #queer #trans #sanfrancisco #letgazalive #fromtherivertothesea #longlivetheintifada