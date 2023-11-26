From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Queers for a Free Palestine
Saturday, December 02, 2023
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Protest
QUIT! And Gay Shame
Corner of Castro and Market in San Francisco
Join QUIT! And Gay Shame for Queers of the Plaza
Saturday, December 2, 2023, 1 p.m.
Market and Castro (at 17th)
Join queer and trans people in solidarity against the Israeli genocide in Gaza, armed attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, and in support of members of our communities who are being targeted by employers, schools, and the government for their support of Palestine.
Free the People, Free the Land!
Stop the Killings!
Free Palestine!
#freepalestine #queer #trans #sanfrancisco #letgazalive #fromtherivertothesea #longlivetheintifada
