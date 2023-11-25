Community Forum for Oakland Families

Date:

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Time:

5:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

La Escuelita (the Great Room)

1050 2nd Ave

Oakland, CA



Hear from Arab and Muslim parents, students and staff about what we need to feel safe in OUSD schools. Discuss the impact of the genocide in Gaza on OUSD families. Food provided!