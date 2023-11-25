From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Community Forum for Oakland Families
Date:
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Time:
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
La Escuelita (the Great Room)
1050 2nd Ave
Oakland, CA
1050 2nd Ave
Oakland, CA
Hear from Arab and Muslim parents, students and staff about what we need to feel safe in OUSD schools. Discuss the impact of the genocide in Gaza on OUSD families. Food provided!
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/events/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Nov 25, 2023 8:29PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network