Writers Against the War on Gaza: Bay Area Teach-In
Friday, December 01, 2023
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Teach-In
Angela
Arab Cultural and Community Center
2 Plaza St.
San Francisco, CA
Join us on December 1 at 6:30pm for our first ever Bay Area event! The teach-in will feature talks by organizers of the PACBI campaign, a historian of the Arab world, a poetry reading by wawog member @solmazsharif, and more. Held at the Arab Cultural and Community Center in SF. The venue is well-ventilated and handicap accessible.
Refreshments will be available.
Use this link to RSVP: https://forms.gle/fVq8zbYxU4ETgm7G7
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz94ckwsJOC/
