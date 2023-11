Join us on December 1 at 6:30pm for our first ever Bay Area event! The teach-in will feature talks by organizers of the PACBI campaign, a historian of the Arab world, a poetry reading by wawog member @solmazsharif, and more. Held at the Arab Cultural and Community Center in SF. The venue is well-ventilated and handicap accessible.Refreshments will be available.Use this link to RSVP: https://forms.gle/fVq8zbYxU4ETgm7G7