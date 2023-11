Youth-led workshop for High School and Middle Schoolers‼️ Join Bayanihan Youth Group in discussions over the current genocide happening in Gaza with the death of over 14,000 indigenous Palestinians since October 7th. We will discuss the Israeli occupation since 1948 and more about what's currently happening. We'll be making Pins and Stickers for the Workshop and providing free Palestinian food!Make sure to RSVP before November 29th!RSVP here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSes1YwOuokQqN6optAm-GTgfKrX9SYv7_SR78jd_u_QQ4Wybw/viewform