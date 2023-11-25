From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bayanihan Youth Group: Let's Talk About Palestine Workshop
Date:
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
310 8th St.
Oakland, CA
Youth-led workshop for High School and Middle Schoolers‼️ Join Bayanihan Youth Group in discussions over the current genocide happening in Gaza with the death of over 14,000 indigenous Palestinians since October 7th. We will discuss the Israeli occupation since 1948 and more about what's currently happening. We'll be making Pins and Stickers for the Workshop and providing free Palestinian food!
Make sure to RSVP before November 29th!
RSVP here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSes1YwOuokQqN6optAm-GTgfKrX9SYv7_SR78jd_u_QQ4Wybw/viewform
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz-F5aBpu81/?i...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Nov 25, 2023 11:39AM
