The Art of One on Ones: Anti-War Organizer Training

Date:

Monday, November 27, 2023

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom (Registration link is below)

Join CODEPINK for another introductory workshop on planning and facilitating 1:1 meetings!



The 1:1 is at the heart of relational organizing as it allows us to connect, share experiences, make asks, and engage with our communities. Many people join organizations and campaigns after being initially invited to a 1:1 conversation with a campaigner. Whether you're a new or experienced organizer, join us to learn some best practices for hosting effective 1:1s virtually or in-person.



This online, interactive workshop is free and open to anyone who is interested in organizing for peace with CODEPINK!