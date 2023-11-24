From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Monterey Rally for Palestine
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
2:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Other
Free Palestine!
Monterey City Hall, 580 Pacific Street, Monterey
Rally for Palestine
Join the Monterey High School Muslim Student Association and Monterey Palestine Solidarity in demanding CEASEFIRE NOW!
A permanent ceasefire is just the beginning. Gaza needs substantial humanitarian aid, the U.S. has to stop sending aid to Israel, and the Israeli occupation of Palestine must end!
Monterey City Hall, 580 Pacific Street, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2:20pm-5:00pm.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0DURvRL7yi/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 24, 2023 6:39PM
