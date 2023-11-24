Monterey Rally for Palestine

Date:

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time:

2:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Free Palestine!

Location Details:

Monterey City Hall, 580 Pacific Street, Monterey

Rally for Palestine



Join the Monterey High School Muslim Student Association and Monterey Palestine Solidarity in demanding CEASEFIRE NOW!



A permanent ceasefire is just the beginning. Gaza needs substantial humanitarian aid, the U.S. has to stop sending aid to Israel, and the Israeli occupation of Palestine must end!



Monterey City Hall, 580 Pacific Street, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2:20pm-5:00pm.