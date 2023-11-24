From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bay Area Artists for a Free Palestine
Date:
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Marcus Shelby et al
Email:
Phone:
4157489628
Location Details:
St John the Evangelist Episcopal Church
1661 15th Street at Julian
Benefit for Middle East Children's Alliance
