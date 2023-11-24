From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Circus Bella presents "Kaleidoscope" 2023 Winter Holiday Show Spectacular
Date:
Friday, December 15, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:45 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Abigail Munn
Email:
Phone:
4153368220
Location Details:
The Crossing at East Cut
Beale & Howard Sts. in Downtown San Francisco
Beale & Howard Sts. in Downtown San Francisco
Circus Bella presents KALEIDOSCOPE 2023 Winter Holiday Show Spectacular! Under a Picturesque
Circus Tent in the Heart of San Francisco will be performed Dec. 15 - 31, 2023. (No shows Dec. 18, 24, & 25) Limited Engagement - 31 Performances only at The Crossing at East Cut - Beale & Howard Sts. in Downtown San Francisco.
Opening / Press Performance - Fri. Dec. 15, 2023 - 7:00 pm
KALEIDOSCOPE 2023 is directed and conceived by Abigail Munn
General Admission Seating by 2 sections VIP, GA. (Tix: $55 - $75).
Tickets: http://www.circusbella.org/kaleidoscope
Show Dates: (31 shows)
12/15 Fri. - 7:00 pm
12/16 Sat. - 1:00 pm, 4:00pm, 7:00 pm
12/17 Sun. - 1:00 pm, 4:00pm
NO SHOW Mon. 12/18
12/19 Tues. - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm
12/20 Wed. - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm
12/21 Thurs. - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm
12/22 Fri. - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm
12/23 Sat. – 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm
NO SHOWS Sun. 12/24 & Mon 12/25
12/26 Tues. - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm
12/27 Wed. - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm
12/28 Thurs. - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm
12/29 Fri. - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm
12/30 Sat. - 1:00 pm, 4:00pm, 7:00 pm
12/31 Sun. - NOON*, 7:30 pm*, -10:30 pm*
*Special NYE programs
KALEIDOSCOPE 2023 – A Winter Holiday Spectacular! Under a Picturesque Circus Tent in the Heart of SF
For more information: http://www.circusbella.org/kaleidoscope
► ▼ IMC Network