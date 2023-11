Circus Bella presents KALEIDOSCOPE 2023 Winter Holiday Show Spectacular! Under a PicturesqueCircus Tent in the Heart of San Francisco will be performed Dec. 15 - 31, 2023. (No shows Dec. 18, 24, & 25) Limited Engagement - 31 Performances only at The Crossing at East Cut - Beale & Howard Sts. in Downtown San Francisco.Opening / Press Performance - Fri. Dec. 15, 2023 - 7:00 pmKALEIDOSCOPE 2023 is directed and conceived by Abigail MunnGeneral Admission Seating by 2 sections VIP, GA. (Tix: $55 - $75).Tickets: http://www.circusbella.org/kaleidoscope Show Dates: (31 shows)12/15 Fri. - 7:00 pm12/16 Sat. - 1:00 pm, 4:00pm, 7:00 pm12/17 Sun. - 1:00 pm, 4:00pmNO SHOW Mon. 12/1812/19 Tues. - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm12/20 Wed. - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm12/21 Thurs. - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm12/22 Fri. - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm12/23 Sat. – 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm, 7:00 pmNO SHOWS Sun. 12/24 & Mon 12/2512/26 Tues. - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm12/27 Wed. - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm12/28 Thurs. - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm12/29 Fri. - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm12/30 Sat. - 1:00 pm, 4:00pm, 7:00 pm12/31 Sun. - NOON*, 7:30 pm*, -10:30 pm**Special NYE programsKALEIDOSCOPE 2023 – A Winter Holiday Spectacular! Under a Picturesque Circus Tent in the Heart of SF